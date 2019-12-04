Tourism Alliance joins campaign against rates plan

Opposition to bill change

Andy Wightman’s proposal has drawn criticism (pic: Terry Murden)

The Scottish Tourism Alliance is the latest voice opposition to proposals to scrap the uniform business rate and give more power over rates to local councils.

It added its voice to three trade groups – the Federation of Small Businesses Scotland, the Scottish Retail Consortium and UKHospitality – who met Finance Secretary Derek Mackay in Stirling on Wednesday to discuss their concerns.

Conservative and Labour MSPs have voted for an amendment to the Non-Domestic Rates Bill proposed by Andy Wightman of the Green Party that would remove the ability of Scottish Ministers to set the business rates poundage.

The Scottish Government has criticised the move as ‘reckless’, claiming it will ‘devastate’ businesses.

The STA said it “echoes the concerns of our counterparts over the impacts of the proposed changes which will create added costs, deter investment and place thousands of small businesses under threat.”

Earlier, the three business group issued a joint statement following their meeting with Mr Mackay. It said: “The meeting with the Finance Secretary was a useful opportunity to highlight our profound concerns after last week’s vote in Parliament to scrap the uniform business rate.

“Taking business rates out of the hands of ministers and handing control over this £2.8 billion tax to councils places a big question mark over existing Scotland-wide rates reliefs, such as the Small Business Bonus scheme.

“Firms fear this move could lead to higher business rates bills for both large and small organisations, at a time when the poundage rate is at a 20-year high. It remains unclear too what this change would mean for the finances of rural and less well-off local authorities and therefore ultimately for rates bills in these areas.

“The lack of any impact assessment to accompany this fundamental change in rates policy and what it will mean for ratepayers, for existing reliefs, and for councils themselves, is troubling. MSPs must revisit this amendment to the law at the earliest opportunity.”