Non-alcoholic fizz hopes to put sparkle into Scotmid sales

Sparklingly Sober listing

Craig Strachan and Hannah Fisher with Scotmid Store Manager David Dick

The co-founders of a non-alcoholic Champagne-inspired range of drinks have secured a multi store Scotmid listing for their “Sparklingly Sober”.

Made in small batches just outside Glasgow, the cocktail range contains less than 64 calories per 330ml and was created by Craig Strachan and Hannah Fisher of the The Start-Up Drinks Lab.

They launched their business on the back of extensive research showing more people want to reduce their alcohol intake.

The UK market for low and no-alcohol drinks is worth more than £200 million, with sales of clean spirits expected to increase by 80 per cent by 2022.

Ms Fisher said Scotmid will be the first national retailer to launch the range across all of its stores.

“After extensive research we felt there was a real lack of choice in the non-alcoholic fizz market and with more and more consumers focussing on provenance and quality of ingredients, we have identified a real gap in the market.” she said.

Scotmid Local Sourcing Manager Kirsty George said: “We’re really excited about the introduction of the Sparklingly Sober range into our stores.”

