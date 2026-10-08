SWA appeals over English whisky protection

Papers lodged

English Whisky now has protection

The Scotch Whisky Association has lodged an appeal over the UK Government’s recent move to grant protected status to single malt whisky distilled in England.

It follows a backlash to the decision by the the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to give English whisky the same level of legal protection as Scotch Whisky via a “geographical indication”.

Following the appeal being lodged, the SWA, the Irish Whiskey Association and Welsh Whisky Association released a joint statement calling for a review of the decision.

“We hoped that a mutually beneficial resolution could be found to both protect the integrity of the Single Malt category and allow the English GI to proceed,” said the statement.

“Despite efforts to find an agreement, including offering compromises to the English Whisky Guild, our Associations remain concerned about inconsistencies in approving the English Whisky GI, both in terms of process and future practice.

“The whisk(e)y producers we represent have a proud, long-standing and unrivalled tradition of making world-class whisk(e)y. We want to see high-quality definitions, which underpin a high-quality Single Malt category enjoyed by millions around the world.”

The English Whisky Guild submitted its application for the recognition over six years ago and regards the long-awaited approval a “landmark achievement” for “the quality and innovation across our growing industry.”

There are currently about 70 distilleries with about £1 billion worth of maturing stocks, and English whisky is exported to more than 30 countries.

Scotland has more than 150 distilleries and Scotch whisky is Britain’s most valuable food and drink export with £5.3 billion worth sold last year. The SWA says 1.34 billion bottles are shipped to 163 markets.