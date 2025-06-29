West Orkney windfarm for 2m homes is approved

Scotwind project

The wind farm off Orkney is north of Sutherland

West of Orkney Windfarm, which will power two million homes, has become the first ScotWind project to secure both onshore planning permission and offshore consent.

Consent for the 2GW offshore scheme, 30 kilometres west of Orkney mainland and 25km north of Sutherland, came from the Scottish Government.

It will have up to 125 turbines on fixed foundations and is being developed by a partnership of Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and Renewables Infrastructure Development Group.

Project director Stuart Macauley said its construction would spark significant investment in Scotland’s supply chain, port and harbour infrastructure.

“This underlines a clear commitment by industry and government to work together on growing an offshore wind industry in Scotland,” he said.

“Like many projects in Scotland and the UK, we and our investors are focused on working with Government to achieve the certainty required on key regulatory areas such as transmission charging, electricity market reform and the rules for future CfD auction rounds.

“Gaining clarity on these points will be crucial for investors to fully understand the economic case for progressing into construction and operation.

“The UK Government has set out ambitious decarbonisation goals for 2030 and beyond, and our pioneering windfarm, backed by major international investors, can deliver jobs, inward investment and make a significant contribution to the energy transition in Scotland.”

The Highland Council approved in principle the project’s application for onshore planning permission – covering the underground cables and electrical infrastructure required to connect the windfarm to the national transmission network in Caithness – in June 2024. In March of this year, the council indicated it would raise no objection to the offshore planning application submitted to Scottish Ministers.

The developer has already instigated and supported various initiatives in the north of Scotland, including a £1 million research and development programme being led by EMEC in Orkney, a £900,000 education initiative led by UHI, and a £125,000 Fit 4 Renewables scheme led by ORE Catapult.

The offshore consent submission included applications for consent under the Electricity Act 1989 and marine licence applications under the Marine (Scotland) Act 2010. Accompanying these is an extensive suite of assessments based on survey data collected over two and a half years.