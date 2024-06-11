Toppled bank boss Rose returns to role in City

Private equity

Dame Alison Rose: left NatWest over the Farage controversy (pic: Terry Murden / DB Media Services)

Alison Rose, the former chief executive of NatWest, who left the bank over her role in the Nigel Farage “debanking” scandal has got a new job in the City.

Dame Alison has been appointed as a senior adviser to Charterhouse, the private equity firm that backs mid-market companies.

The 54-year-old, whose new role was reported by Private Equity News, left NatWest in July last year after admitting she discussed Mr Farage being dropped as a client of NatWest subsidiary Coutts with a BBC journalist.

Dame Alison spent her entire banking career at NatWest since starting as a graduate trainee in 1992. Her appointment as CEO in November 2019, the first female to take charge of one of the big banks, was regarded as a milestone in breaking the glass ceiling.

It is widely believed she pushed for the board to drop the Royal Bank of Scotland name in favour of NatWest which RBS had acquired in 2000.

She also led an independent review into female entrepreneurship and had the ear of the prime minister through his business council.

Her downfall was swift and although NatWest made no findings of misconduct against her, she forfeited share awards and a bonus that were worth £7.6 million last November, which was when the board confirmed the terms of her exit package.