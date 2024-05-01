US lawyer is “optimistic” of buying St Johnstone

Perth takeover

St Johnstone looks set to be under new ownership next season after owner Geoff Brown agreed to sell the club to American lawyer and Cambridge United minority shareholder Adam Webb.

Brown took over the Perth outfit in 1986 and revealed in December 2022 he was prepared to sell his majority shareholding.

He insisted any “net proceeds” from a sale would be put towards building a community hub for the St Johnstone community trust.

Webb, who is based in Georgia, is “optimistic” his purchase will be approved by the authorities, with both the Scottish FA and English Football League required to give their blessing.

The US millionaire has formed a new company, Saints in America LLC, to do the deal and he said: “Saints in America LLC has been negotiating with Geoffrey Brown OBE toward purchasing his controlling interest in St Johnstone FC.

“The process is ongoing and we will not make a detailed statement at this time.

“We are at liberty to state, however, that we are optimistic about the transaction being approved and finalised in short order and we look forward to serving as custodians of the club for many years to come.

“We are excited to take on the challenge to grow the club through success on the pitch, improving the fan experience, dedication to the community and respect for the 140 years of history and tradition at St Johnstone.”

Brown’s tenure has been a successful one, the club winning its first three trophies including the cup double in 2021, while the Saints also qualified for Europe and enjoyed their longest stay in the Premiership.

The proposed deal is the latest interest from the other side of the Atlantic in the Scottish top flight, with US billionaire Bill Foley, owner of Bournemouth, taking a minority stake in Hibs with a £6m investment two months ago.