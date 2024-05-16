Retail openings

Uniqlo and Suited & Booted boost for Glasgow

| May 16, 2024
Suited & Booted heading to Glasgow with Uniqlo which opened a store in Edinburgh

Glasgow’s battered retail sector is in line for a boost as two stores prepare to open, injecting some optimism into the city centre.

Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo is poised to take a large unit in the St Enoch Cenrtre in Argyle Street as its second location in Scotland. The company will occupy a 22,500 sq ft store in the revamped centre.

Glaswegian retailers Ryan and Calvin Smith are planning to open a Glasgow branch of their Suited & Booted tailoring business which they launched in Dubai in 2017.

It has established a strong presence in the UAE with an Abu Dhabi boutique located in the W Hotel on Yas Island.

The duo say the Glasgow project in Montrose Street has been in the making for over a year. Through collaboration with top global suppliers in the industry, it will supply British and Italian suits to the market.

Eager shoppers queued from the early hours ahead of Uniqlo’s first opening in Princes Street, Edinburgh last month in the former Bhs store.

Uniqlo has 2,000 stores around the world and has plans to open 10 stores across Europe this year, with a further 15 in 2025 and 20 in 2026.

