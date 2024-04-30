Scottish lawyers step up into new senior roles

Law

Scottish law firms Brodies and Shepherd and Wedderburn have announced the latest new partners and other promotions.

At Brodies, Edinburgh-based rural business and natural capital lawyer Scott Logan steps up to partner, as do renewables specialist Claire Reid and construction law expert Kirsteen Milne.

Private client partner Emily Pike joins the firm which has promoted a further six colleagues; three to legal director, and three to senior associate.

Today also sees Stephen Goldie take over as managing partner from Nick Scott, who retires from the partnership following his second term of office. Mr Goldie joined Brodies in 2002, becoming a partner in 2007 and then practice area leader for the firm’s disputes practice in 2016.

Partners Louise Shiels and Marion MacInnes become heads of the firm’s dispute resolution and risk, and banking and finance practice areas, respectively.

Mr Goldie said: “I’m delighted to take on the role of managing partner at a time when our firm is in robust health, and has much to look forward to.”

Kirsty Headden and John Townsend

Shepherd and Wedderburn has promoted two of its lawyers to partner and seven to Legal director, also with effect from today.

The newly-appointed partners are Kirsty Headden (pensions) and John Townsend (property and infrastructure).

New legal directors are: Leonore Dupont (commercial disputes), Alison Blair (banking and finance), Neil Campbell (banking and finance), Hannah Swinton (property and infrastructure), Daniel MacKinnon (property and infrastructure), Alexandra Lane (property and infrastructure rural) and Gillian Gibbons (property and infrastructure rural).

Andrew Blain, Shepherd and Wedderburn’s managing partner, said: “We are grateful for their continued dedication to the firm and our clients and wish them well as they embark on this next phase of their careers.”