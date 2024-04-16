Scottish firms pick up net zero deals from COP28

£67m gain

Mairi McAllan: showcase (pic: Terry Murden)

Companies which joined a Scottish government business delegation at the COP28 talks in Dubai expect to generate almost £67 million of export sales over the next three years.

Of the 19 net-zero focused businesses that attended the climate change event, 14 expect export sales of £66.74 million over three years, with three already reporting business won due to their participation.

Almost (94%) of the delegation said they found the programme valuable, with 545 new contacts made.

Màiri McAllan, the Economy and Net Zero Secretary, said the firms “helped to showcase Scotland’s net zero ambitions on a global stage, in renewable energy and other key areas of interest, and demonstrated that Scotland is best placed to attract vital investment into our net zero industries, particularly in the North East.

“Our attendance at COP28 not only enabled us to share our progress towards a just transition to net-zero which protects jobs, and help lead the way in meaningful dialogue on global climate action, but also allowed us to advance international relations with countries who share our interests and ambitions.“