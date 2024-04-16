£67m gain

Scottish firms pick up net zero deals from COP28

| April 16, 2024
Mairi-McAllan-DBMS
Mairi McAllan: showcase (pic: Terry Murden)

Companies which joined a Scottish government business delegation at the COP28 talks in Dubai expect to generate almost £67 million of export sales over the next three years.

Of the 19 net-zero focused businesses that attended the climate change event, 14 expect export sales of £66.74 million over three years, with three already reporting business won due to their participation.

Almost (94%) of the delegation said they found the programme valuable, with 545 new contacts made.

Màiri McAllan, the Economy and Net Zero Secretary, said the firms “helped to showcase Scotland’s net zero ambitions on a global stage, in renewable energy and other key areas of interest, and demonstrated that Scotland is best placed to attract vital investment into our net zero industries, particularly in the North East.

“Our attendance at COP28 not only enabled us to share our progress towards a just transition to net-zero which protects jobs, and help lead the way in meaningful dialogue on global climate action, but also allowed us to advance international relations with countries who share our interests and ambitions.“

News, Environment, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Ameca-and-Robotarium

Ameca brings the humanoid touch to robotics

A Scottish laboratory for artificial intelligence has unveiled the latest member of its team –Read More

Peter McKellar

McKellar splits with Gilbert and departs AssetCo

Peter McKellar, who helped Scottish financial services veteran Martin Gilbert seize control of and runRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.