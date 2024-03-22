Robertson Group profits plunge as prices soar

Construction

Bill Robertson: well-prepared

Robertson Group saw profits plunge 20% in the year to the end of June last year despite a 9% increase in turnover.

Pre-tax profit at the Elgin-based construction group fell to £16.7 million from £21.2m in the previous year while turnover rose to £670.9m from £615.6m.

The firm said it had faced “unprecedented levels of inflation across materials, labour and energy”, while higher interest rates squeezed public and private sector budgets.

Founder and executive chairman Sir Bill Robertson said: “During the year the group continued to experience unprecedented levels of inflation across materials, labour and energy.

“But in conjunction with our clients and supply chain, we have sustained our overall strategy of delivering a quality product and service on time and on cost, whilst achieving value for money for our clients and an appropriate margin for ourselves.

“Robertson Group is well-prepared for the coming year and, despite the economic challenges facing the sector and wider economy, we will remain profitable and on track to deliver our vision to assure a sustainable future.”

Average headcount jumped to 2,705 in 2022-23, from 2,551 the year before.