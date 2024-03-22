Phoenix revises targets after surge in profits

Strong growth

Phoenix owns the Standard Life brand and occupies its former head office

Long-term savings giant Phoenix Group has set new targets after beating expectations with a 13% rise in operating profit to £617m.

The performance was driven by “strong growth” in its pensions and savings business. Its loss after tax narrowed significantly, from over £2.6bn last year to just £88m this year. This was largely due to “lower market volatility.”

Investors responded positively and its shares raced to the top of the FTSE 100 index, closing up 41p, or 8.4%, at 529.25p.

Phoenix acquired the Standard Life assets and brand in 2021, signalling its entry into the consumer market. Previously the firm had bought up closed funds which were not open to new entrants, known as ‘zombie funds’.

The firm’s new targets include total cash generation of £4.4bn to 2026 and an adjusted operating profit of £900m.

“Phoenix’s vision is to be the UK’s leading retirement savings and income business, and we are making great progress in delivering our strategy to achieve this, as our strong 2023 financial results demonstrate,” chief executive Andy Briggs said.

“We have achieved our 2025 growth target two years early with £1.5bn of new business cash delivered by our Standard Life business – a new record. We delivered over £2bn of cash generation and maintained our resilient balance sheet, and our strong performance has enabled the Board to recommend a 2.5% dividend increase.

“The next phase of our strategy will see us balance our investment across our strategic priorities to grow, optimise and enhance our business. This will support us in delivering the ambitious new 2026 targets we are announcing today.”

The firm is recommending a 2.5% uplift in its final dividend to 26.65p per share, giving a total dividend of 52.65p for the year.

Andy Curran, chief executive at Standard Life, said: “Standard Life made an important contribution to the Group’s 2023 results in large part due to a fantastic year for our Workplace and BPA businesses.

“As a result, we have achieved our £1.5bn new business long-term cash target two years ahead of schedule and delivered £6.7bn of new business net fund flows.

“Today people face a wide range of challenges when it comes to preparing for retirement and these range from longer lives, an increasing onus on the individual to save enough and then make decisions about how to make that money last.

“We believe Standard Life has an important role to play as a trusted brand that helps people journey to and through retirement.”