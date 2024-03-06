Harland & Wolff’s Arnish yard in £3m subsea deal

Contract win

Harland & Wolff’s Arnish yard has new work (pic: Harland & Wolff)

Harland & Wolff’s Arnish yard on Lewis is to build six subsea structures for a global oil services company worth £3 million.

The deal has been hailed as confirmation of the island facility as a centre of excellence and builds on earlier awards for achors and other work.

The company took control of the yard in 2021 through its owner InfraStrata’s is acquisition of the assets of Burntisland Fabrication (BiFab).

In 2022 Arnish was awarded a contract for the fabrication of eight ground anchor and A-space frames by a Greenland-based mining company.

Today it announced that it has signed a five-year Master Services Agreement for the fabrication of large structures with a company supplying subsea infrastructure across the major hydrocarbon basins around the world.

The company has now received its first purchase order under that agreement to fabricate six highly specialised subsea structures with a contract value of approximately £3 million.

These structures will be built over the next 18 months at the Arnish site in a staged delivery programme with an expected completion date of early 2025.

John Wood, CEO of Harland & Wolff Group Holdings commented: “I am delighted that Arnish is recognised as a centre of excellence to deliver critical subsea infrastructure.

“This contract marks a significant step for the company and builds on the highly technical work the yard has already undertaken on suction anchors, piles and the work it is currently performing for the Sea Rose FPSO contract.

“These specialised subsea structures are a new product area for Harland & Wolff and we expect that successful delivery of this contract will open up significant opportunities for additional contracts in subsea infrastructure going forward.”