Gucci set to add to Edinburgh’s style parade

Luxury opening

Gucci is taking two corner sites in Multrees Walk

Italian luxury retailer Gucci will be opening its first standalone store outside of London in Edinburgh later this year.

It has taken the former Caffe Nero and Hugo Boss units in Multrees Walk, spanning 4,700 sq ft, to add to the walkway’s list of stylish brands that include Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Mulberry.

Among other newcomers, Laings, the luxury jeweller, is opening a second TAG Heuer boutique, marking its commitment to bricks and mortar retail. It will take a unit previously occupied by clothing retailer Oliami .

Genesis, the luxury brand of Hyundai, has opened a car showroom.

Coffee retailer Nespresso recently relocated to a concession in John Lewis in the neighbouring St James Quarter.

Among wealthy consumers, high-end fashion, hospitality and travel have continued to thrive.