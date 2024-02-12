Hannan joins Dobbies as commercial director

Retail

Garden centre retailer Dobbies has appointed experienced retail operator Andy Hannan as commercial director.

Mr Hannan has held senior commercial roles at Homebase, Halfords, Jessops and Argos and also within the B2B sector at LKQ Euro Car Parts.

Departing commercial director, Richard Hodges has stepped down from his role which he has held since 2021.

David Robinson, CEO of Dobbies, said: “As we move into our new financial year, someone with Andy’s depth and breadth of experience is just what we need to ensure we are well positioned to further develop our commercial success. He is a really experienced operator and will be an asset to the team.”

Mr Hannan said: “I’m a frequent Dobbies customer, with five stores in the area where I live. With a market leading position, I’m really looking forward to meeting, and working with, colleagues and suppliers across the business.”