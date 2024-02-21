For:Ev office opens, VPZ expands, hotel developments

News Digest

For:Ev CEO Steve Dunlop and chairman John Watson

For:Ev, the Edinburgh-headquartered provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, has opened a Glasgow office to accommodate its growing team.

Twelve staff will be based at the St Vincent Street premises, including three recent hires. Business development manager Joe Stenhouse and property project manager Laura Thomson have already taken up new roles, with Lindsay Yeoman due to join the business as head of sales in early March.

The team will share an office with GFiveThree Architecture, with whom it regularly collaborates on design and 3D visualisations of its larger EV charging hubs.

For:Ev, led by CEO Steve Dunlop, is Scotland’s only private charge point operator, backed by funding from the Scottish National Investment Bank. More than 1,400 connectors across 143 EV charging sites are either operational, on site or in the works. These include multiple Starbucks drive-throughs across Scotland, and at branches of Sainsbury’s and Toolstation.

Vape firm expands

VPZ, the UK’s largest vaping retailer, is opening 23 stores by the middle of 2024, taking its estate to just under 200.

Further growth will come from Edinburgh-based VPZ’s franchise model through existing franchisees and an onboarding programme with new partners.

The new stores will also widen access to VPZ’s vape recycling service, introduced in response to the rising environmental concern over disposable vapes.

VPZ said it has helped more than 700,000 people in the UK to quit smoking since it was established in 2012.

Holyrood Hotel reopens after revamp

The former Holyrood Hotel near the Scottish Parliament and Dynamic Earth has relaunched as Edinburgh Marriott Hotel Holyrood following a £10m refurbishment.

The 160-room establishment features artworks and design inspired by the late Scottish artist, Edinburgh-born Sir Eduardo Luigi Paolozzi, known for his sculpture and graphic work and widely considered to be one of the pioneers of pop art.

Leith hotel funding

An Edinburgh-based property investment group has secured £530,000 to acquire a grade B-listed building in Leith for a hotel redevelopment and complete its city centre boutique hotel, Eleven Stafford Street in the New Town.

Archibald Marckay Group raised the funding from alternative finance lender Reward Finance Group to drive the growth of its hospitality division.

It has purchased a four-storey townhouse at 3 John’s Place in Leith for £975,000 and now plans to develop the former offices into 16 studio apartments.