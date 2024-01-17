Government spending ban a ‘hammer blow’ for NHS

Projects halted

Willie Rennie: last-ditch decisions

A ban on new building projects for the NHS has been described as a “hammer blow” that will hit jobs and the supply chain across Scotland.

Daily Business yesterday revealed that the Scottish Government has told health boards to halt all spending on capital projects for “at least” the next two years.

It has caused alarm across the construction and recruitment sectors, with some firms cancelling contracts and withrawing job offers.

Niall Gallagher, areas operations manager at CBRE Global, said: “Not only is this terrible news for the construction, services and facilities industry it is a horrible stain on the forecast of the future of the NHS nationwide.”

One recruitment agency boss expressed alarm at the short notice. Chris Peace, founder of Peace Recruitment, said: “How are businesses meant to plan and consider resource management when the rug can get pulled from under your feet like this?”

The Scottish Government said it had been forced into the decision because its capital funding position is “extremely challenging”.

Opposition MSPs accused ministers of financial mismanagement and called on the First Minister and Health Secretary to set out their plans.

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesperson Willie Rennie said: “After years of mismanaging the public purse, it seems the SNP are having to make desperate and last-ditch decisions that threaten jobs and undermine both the supply chain and the provision of high-quality healthcare.

“Rather than delivering these hammer blows, Scottish Liberal Democrats would reverse years of decline and grow our economy to properly invest in public services.”

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary Sandesh Gulhane added: “This is another hammer blow for Scotland’s NHS.

“Our health service is already hopelessly overstretched due to the SNP’s woeful workforce planning – and now it is set to pay for the Nationalists’ financial mismanagement, too.

Sandesh Gulhane: mothballing projects will be ‘devastating’ (pic: Terry Murden)

“Despite record UK Government block funding, the SNP’s years of wasteful spending and sluggish growth has created an enormous black hole in Scotland’s finances, leading to last month’s tax-and-axe budget, and now the shelving of new NHS building projects.

“Humza Yousaf’s flimsy Covid recovery plan rested on new treatment centres being built across the country to reduce waiting lists.

“If some of these are to be mothballed, it will be devastating. The First Minister and his discredited successor as health secretary must come clean on what they are planning.”

Letters have been sent from health boards to project managers, building firms and architects outlining the clampdown which will also affect NHS activities and staff. The decision follows cutbacks announced in last month’s Scottish Budget.

Our story yesterday

NHS Lothian’s director of finance, Craig Marriott told Daily Business: “New construction projects are dependent on approval and funding from the Scottish Government.

“Following the Budget announcement in December, the Scottish Government advised NHS boards to immediately stop any project development spend as the Scottish Government does not anticipate starting construction of any new capital projects over the next two years at least.

“Staff and partners are being made aware of the current picture and will be kept updated.”

The Scottish Government, which initially declined to comment, last night said: “As set out in our draft budget the capital funding position is extremely challenging.

“The UK Government did not inflation-proof its capital budget which has resulted in nearly a 10% real-terms cut in the Scottish Government’s capital funding over the medium-term between 2023-24 and 2027-28.

“Our emphasis for the immediate future will therefore be on addressing backlog maintenance and essential equipment replacement.

“We will bring forward a revised Infrastructure Investment Plan in the spring, alongside the medium term financial strategy, at which point we would hope that the fiscal outlook will be clearer.”