Churchill founder’s daughter joins in new role

Construction

Aimee and Gordon Pirie

A property developer has appointed its founder’s daughter to the newly-created position of creative director.

Architect Aimee Pirie, 35, has joined Churchill Homes, which was founded by her father Gordon in 1989.

She said: “Joining the family business has been a great desire of mine for many years, since I started my career as an architectural assistant. I look forward to driving new growth in a business my father started more than three decades ago.”

Mr Pirie said: “The company is poised to redefine high-end property in the North-east.”

Churchill has built homes across the north east, including Aberdeen, Milltimber, Maryculter, Stonehaven and Pitmedden.