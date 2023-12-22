Risk of recession rises as growth revised down

Output falls

The UK economy shrank in the third quarter, according to new data that raises fears of a recession.

Gross domestic product is estimated to have fallen by 0.1% between July to September, revised down from a first estimate of no growth, the Office for National Statistics said.

The economy shrank by 0.3% in October and means the fourth quarter could also show a contraction.

There was a 0.2% fall in the services sector in the third quarter, which offset a 0.4% increase in construction output and a 0.1% increase in the production sector.

The data will increase pressure on the Bank of England to cut interest rates early next year to avoid a deeper economic downturn.

However, UK retail sales volumes rose by 1.3% in November compared with the prior month, boosted by heavily discounted Black Friday deals.

The change followed zero growth in October, which was revised from a fall of 0.3%, said the ONS.

Commenting on the GDP figures, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was in defiant mood, saying: “The medium-term outlook for the UK economy is far more optimistic than these numbers suggest.

“We’ve seen inflation fall again this week, and the OBR expects the measures in the Autumn Statement, including the largest business tax cut in modern British history and tax cuts for 29 million working people, will deliver the largest boost to potential growth on record.”

Data released earlier this week showed that inflation fell to 3.9% in November, which raised hopes of an early cut in interest rates.