Inflation falls sharply to ease cost of living crisis

Two year low

Pressure will ease on the Bank of England (pic: Terry Murden)

Cost of living pressures have eased more sharply than expected with new figures showing inflation slowed to 3.9% in the year to November. Prices are now rising at the lowest rate for two years.

The latest figure is down from 4.6% in October and is a much steeper fall than was forecast. Economists had been predicting 4.3% or, at best, 4%.

It is likely to increase speculation of early interest rate cuts, despite the Bank of England’s insistence that the battle with inflation is not yet over.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said the biggest driver for November’s inflation fall was a decrease in fuel prices, along with secondhand cars, maintenance and repairs, and lower air fares.

The average price of petrol fell by 4.1 pence per litre between October and November to 151p per litre, down from 163.6p per litre in November 2022. Diesel prices fell by 3.2p per litre this year to 159p, down from 187.9p per litre in November 2022.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “With inflation more than halved we are starting to remove inflationary pressures from the economy.

“Alongside the business tax cuts announced in the Autumn Statement this means we are back on the path to healthy, sustainable growth. But many families are still struggling with high prices so we will continue to prioritise measures that help with cost of living pressures.”

