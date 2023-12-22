BrewDog hit by climate complaint | Hirer merges

News Digest

BrewDog boss unhappy over complaint (pic: Terry Murden)

BrewDog has been censured by the advertising watchdog for making misleading claims about the climate credentials of its beers.

The brewer and pubs chain claimed in an advertisement that its beers were carbon negative and urged consumers to drink its beer to protect their descendants from the climate crisis.

It described the beverage as “Beer for your grandchildren” and claimed BrewDog was “the world’s first carbon negative brewery”.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) upheld two complaints that the advert did not include information which explained the basis of the claim.

BrewDog’s chief executive, James Watt, criticised the ASA decision and time taken in dealing with the complaint. In a LinkedIn post, he said: “You can all sleep more soundly now, knowing that the ASA is protecting you from insufficiently extensive carbon accounting data in your Insta feed.”

He claimed that “spurious” complaints were likely to be made to regulators by competitors because dealing with them “sucks up a lot of time”.

BrewDog and SSP Group is opening venues at Edinburgh Waverley station and a second bar at London Waterloo.

Tourist tax backed

Plans to introduce a visitor levy, or tourist tax, to Scotland have been backed by Holyrood’s local government, housing and planning committee.

The report said the likely charge on overnight stays had little chance of being a deterrent and had the potential to bring significant benefits.

Conservative party members Miles Briggs and Pam Gosal, disagreed with the principles of the bill and parts of the committee’s report.

Recruitment merger

IT-focused recruitment firm Parity has merged with Pertemps Network Group to help it expand into new markets.

Rebranded as Parity Network, the Edinburgh-based business – which has been trading for nearly 50 years – serves clients across the UK, Ireland and several other European countries.