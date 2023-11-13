Robertson to chair Kelvin Capital advisory board

New team

Colin Robertson: assisting with investments

Kelvin Capital, the Scotland-based investor in early stage companies, has appointed a senior advisory board with high level international experience.

It will be chaired by Colin Robertson, formerly chief executive at Alexander Dennis, and now chairman and founder of Robertson Campbell Investments. He is joined by Simon Russell and John Thomson.

Mr Russell worked for various investment banks including Nomura, Macquarie and PwC. He now leads his own consultancy practice and sits on numerous boards in a non-executive capacity, some as chairman.

Formerly based in Singapore, Mr Thomson was a partner at 3i Asia for many years.

Also sitting on the advisory board will be Kelvin Capital chairman Stuart McKee. He was formerly global head of corporate finance at PwC and now sits on a number of obards and advisory boards across a variety of sectors.

Mr McKee said: “Colin, Simon and John bring many years of senior level experience working in global markets and across many sectors.

“As part of our planned programme of developments to provide greater support to existing and prospective investee companies their combined expertise across operational excellence, deep sector insight, supply chain management and accessing funding, acquisition targets and exit routes through personal geographically diverse networks will be a significant next step in the Kelvin Capital story.”

Mr Robertson said: “Kelvin Capital has already built a solid reputation for investing in disruptive or pioneering technologies with global ambitions so I’m delighted to be appointed to chair its advisory board, with Simon and John, to support existing portfolio companies, and to assist future investments too.”

The announcement of the new board comes after Kelvin Capital announced that it had closed a record investment activity in the first six months of 2023 with £7.8m, being secured for five portfolio companies, 22% higher than the same period in 2022.