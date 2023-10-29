Perth changes

MacLean exits St Johnstone after poor start to season

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter | October 29, 2023
Steven MacLean
Winless: Steven MacLean

Struggling St Johnstone have “parted company” with manager Steven MacLean and his assistant Liam Craig.

The Perth side has endured a tough opening to the Premiership campaign, remaining winless after the first nine matches of the season.

Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing by St Mirren in Paisley left the Saints five points adrift at the foot of the table, the latest setback proving the final straw for the board.

MacLean replaced Callum Davidson in April on an interim basis and was given a three-year contract after impressing with three victories after the league split.

His first foray into management, however, has been brought to a halt before it really got going, with the club announcing the news in a brief website statement which said: “St Johnstone Football Club can announce that it has parted company with Steven MacLean and Liam Craig.

“In the interim, Alex Cleland will assume responsibilities for first team matters.”

