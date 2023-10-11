Funding for firm’s accident cutting technology

Design support

FC Labs hopes to reduce workplace accidents

A Scottish company which has developed brain imaging technology to reduce workplace accidents has received £150,000 from the British Design Fund.

More than 500,000 accidents happen in UK workplaces every year and more than 90% are estimated to be the result of human error.

One of the most common underlying causes is fatigue, but other factors such as stress, dehydration, boredom and substance abuse can all play a part.

Edinburgh based startup, FC Labs has built an AI-powered solution to help spot the tell-tale signs that an employee may be at risk, by monitoring trends in their brain activity.

The insights are made available to employees and their supervisors and can help guide decisions on intervention, whilst also encouraging behavioural change, such as by ‘nudging’ the wearer to take breaks.

Mathew Norbury, founder of FC Labs, said: “Human error is a factor in almost all workplace accidents and our mission at FC Labs is to get to the heart of the problem, with a simple, low cost solution.

“Our wearable technology and AI-powered software platform empowers anyone to measure and manage their brain fitness and unlock better health, wellbeing and performance.

“This has the potential to positively impact on safety and wellbeing for all sorts of industries where accidents are common, including construction, oil and gas and manufacturing. Through our unique solution, we hope to transform worker wellbeing and move the dial on workplace accidents.”

FC Labs will be working with large construction firms for a pilot study of its CoreTech sensors and app later this year. Commercial trials are then expected to begin in spring 2024.

Damon Bonser, CEO at the British Design Fund, said: “Neurotech is an exciting, fast-growth area and we’re delighted to have welcomed FC Labs to our portfolio.

“The team has created a product that meets a clear need, and it has global potential to save lives and improve safety and wellbeing across a diverse range of industries. We look forward to being part of the journey as FC Labs now looks to commercialise its solutions.”

British Design Fund is a leading early-stage British manufacturing investor. The Fund works with ambitious product start-up enterprises who are ready to scale-up and build thriving stand-out businesses. Alongside capital investment, BDF provides expert mentoring to support such companies to accelerate their growth plans.