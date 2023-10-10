CJ Lang swoops on ScotFresh convenience chain

Acquisition

CJ Lang has taken its managed estate to 112 stores

CJ Lang & Son, the wholesaler for Spar in Scotland, has acquired Glasgow-based convenience chain ScotFresh Group.

ScotFresh is an independent retail operation across the Scottish central belt with nine stores and 130 staff. The stores will now be serviced by the Spar Scotland wholesaler’s Dundee distribution centre.

The deal takes CJ Lang’s managed estate to 112 stores.

Colin McLean, of Dundee-based CJ Lang & Son, said: “ScotFresh has an excellent reputation in the industry and is a well-recognised brand with significant customer loyalty and strong relationships with suppliers.

“For now, the stores will remain branded as ScotFresh, and we will run the operation as a separate business unit within our own business so we can share best practice. We look forward to welcoming the ScotFresh management team and all store colleagues into the CJ Lang family.”

Founded by chairman Shaun Marwaha’s parents Jack and Rita in the east end of Glasgow in 1983, ScotFresh has stores in the city’s west end, Riddrie, Cardonald, Scotstoun and Denny as well as Irvine, Carluke and Dumfries. The stores have been trading with Booker.