Planning timetable cut for onshore wind farms

Power deal

Onshore wind farms will increase power output from renewables

Onshore wind farms will be approved more quickly under a new deal agreed by the Scottish Government which promises to keep Scotland’s net zero ambitions on track.

The Onshore Wind Sector Deal aims to halve the time taken to secure planning permission to 12 months and ensure early consultation with local communities to agree community benefits.

The package supports the Scottish Government’s goal of reaching its target of 20GW of power from online wind by 2030 – more than double Scotland’s current operational capacity of 9.3GW.

The industry and the Holyrood government have also committed to creating a sustainable solution for a circular economy supply chain for the recycling, refurbishing and repurposing of decommissioned wind turbine component parts.

The Onshore Wind Sector Deal was signed by: Claire Mack, chief executive of Scottish Renewables; Barry Carruthers, chair of the G12/S5 Onshore Wind Sector Working Group, and government ministers Neil Gray and Gillian Martin.

The Onshore Wind Conference, at which the deal was signed, is hosted every year by Scottish Renewables and RenewableUK.

Ms Mack said: “Today is a huge moment for the onshore wind industry in Scotland.

“An incredible amount of hard work has gone in to making this deal happen and it is a real benefit to the industry knowing that the time onshore wind farms take to go through planning will be halved to only 12 months.

Mr Gray, the Wellbeing Economy Secretary, said: “This deal is a good example of industry and government working closely together to reinforce our shared commitment to reaching net zero.”