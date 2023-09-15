Funding secures energy transition skills hub

ETZ update

Mairi McAllan meets students at NESCol

Funding has been secured for a skills hub to help train the next generation of workers in the low carbon technologies.

The new development, to be known as the Energy Transition Skills Hub, is backed by ETZ Ltd, a not-for-profit company tasked with spearheading the region’s energy transition ambition.

It will be built on the site of a former dairy and will become one of five specialist campuses being developed across the energy transition zone.

Delivered in collaboration with at North East Scotland College (NESCol) and Shell UK, the hub will be supported by Scottish Government Just Transition funding of £4.5m over two year. ETZ Ltd is investing £800,000 in the project while Shell is providing £1.8m.

The new building will quadruple the capacity of the existing training facilities at the college and groundworks have already begun on the site with an anticipated opening in summer 2024.

Visiting the site, Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan said: “It will benefit Aberdeen and the wider region as we accelerate our journey to a greener, fairer, net zero economy.”

Sir Ian Wood, Chairman of ETZ Ltd, said: “This initiative by ETZ will support the transition to low carbon energy by providing the future workforce with the skills to drive the energy transition while ensuring the North East remains globally competitive in the low carbon energy sector.”