Craneware ‘well-positioned’ for US health upturn

Strong pipeline

Keith Neilson: robust results

Craneware, the Edinburgh-based software firm focused on the UK healthcare market, said it is well positioned for the next year and beyond.

It reported balance sheet strength, high levels of recurring revenue and early signs of increasing customer confidence in the year to the end of June.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 6% to $54.9m, $111.6m) on a 5% increase in revenue to $174m.

CEO Keith Neilson commented: “This robust set of results is testament to the resilience of the ghroup through what was a prolonged period of disruption across the US healthcare landscape.

“We are pleased to have seen the strong sales momentum seen at the close of the year carry through into the start of the new financial year, resulting in a growing sales pipeline.”

The company proposes a final dividend of 16 per share (FY22: 15.5p giving a total dividend for the year of 28.5p per share (FY22: 28.0p) up 2%.

… more follows