Call to sack CMAL board after latest ferries delay

MP's demand

How the Glen Rosa will look, but not until 2025

There have been calls for the board of ferries procurement agency CMAL to be sacked after it emerged that the two vessels being built on the Clyde will face further cost over-runs and delays.

MSPs were told by the boss of Ferguson Marine that completing Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa will now cost an extra £24m because of “design gaps” and demands for additional safety measures.

The delivery date for the second ship has been pushed back by five months, to May 2025.

The passenger capacity of the ships may also be reduced from 1,000 to 852 to satisfy emergency evacuation rules.

The ferries, which were meant to cost £97m, are now three and a half times over budget and will be delivered six years late. They will cost nearly £380m if written-off government loans to the shipyard are included in the figures, as suggested by Audit Scotland.

Alba Party depute leader Kenny MacAskill MP said: “It is long past time that the Government steps in, sacks the the management and scraps the board of CMAL.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat Willie Rennie MSP said “It’s time for the government to demonstrate some accountability.”

Ferguson chief executive David Tydeman told Holyrood’s net zero committee the yard was continuing to face “design gaps, associated re-work and surprises”.

He said this was a result of errors made before and after the Port Glasgow shipyard was nationalised in 2019.

The latest costs increase is largely driven by changes required by safety regulator the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

The ships will not be allowed to carry passengers unless improvements are made to emergency evacuation routes.