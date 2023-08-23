New FD at Deeside Timberframe | JR Group hire

Construction

Deeside Timberframe, the Stonehaven-based designer and manufacturer of timber systems, has appointed Kirsten Bell as finance director.

Ms Bell, pictured, spent six years as finance director of sister company, Bancon Construction, and was previously ERP (enterprise, resource planning) project manager.

With 16 years’ experience in finance in the construction industry, she held financial controller roles with Chap Group and Mansell before joining Bancon Construction.

Derek Wann, former commercial director, takes on the new role of UK business development director, while former operations director Stewart Ferguson has been appointed contracts director. John Cain has been appointed to the new role of national sales manager as the company looks to push into the English market.

Wheatley promotion

Sandra Lindsay, formerly the head of development at Scotland’s largest social housing provider, Wheatley, has been appointed development director for the building and construction firm, The JR Group.

Ms Lindsay, a chartered planner, has experience across the public and private sector, spanning more than two decades, including a period as senior planning officer for Stirling Council.

She was also on the board of Westscot Living.