Nevis Capital takes ‘significant’ stake in JWF

Equity investment

Kenneth Fairbairn welcomed the new investment at JWF

JWF Process Solutions, a Glasgow-based engineer, has received an equity investment from industrial services investor Nevis Capital.

Founded in 1962, JWF is an approved partner of instrumentation suppliers. Customers include blue-chip firms across the oil & gas, petrochemical, chemicals, utility, healthcare, and food & drink sectors.

Kenneth Fairbairn, majority owner and managing director of JWF, remains in post with a significant shareholding. He said Nevis, which has taken a “significant stake” would help the firm to grow and develop over the long term.

The deal builds on the acquisition of Stream Measurement that JWF completed three years ago to expand the footprint of the group across the UK.

Brian Aitken, partner at Nevis Capital, said: “JWF has all the attributes that we look for in a business. A great team, industry-leading technical knowledge, and outstanding customer service.

“We take a very long-term approach to our businesses and look forward to supporting the next phase of growth for JWF and being part of it for a long time to come.”