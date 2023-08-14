Munro’s first customer vehicles near completion

4x4 milestone

Russell Peterson and Graham Simpson with the new Munro

Munro Vehicles, the Scottish manufacturer of all-electric 4x4s, is nearing completion of its first vehicles for customers from its factory in East Kilbride.

More than 250 pre-orders for both the truck and pick-up models have been received and it expects volume to rise from target markets in mining, construction, utilities, agriculture, and defence.

The company invited 61 investors, deposit holders and supporters to see the first light vehicle enter production in Scotland in more than four decades.

Conservative MSP Graham Simpson, who sits on the Scottish Parliament’s Sustainable Transport and Energy Efficiency groups, commented: “It has been fascinating to visit Munro Vehicles and see what Scotland’s first volume automotive manufacturer in over four decades has to offer.

“Zero-emission mobility is key to the future of Scotland, which is home to many, more challenging to decarbonise sectors such as agriculture, forestry, and wind turbine management.

“Munro’s rugged, all-electric 4×4 could provide the solution those operating in these sectors require. The brand has the potential to become a key employer in the region, creating highly skilled jobs both within the company and wider supply chain.”

Munro CEO and Co-Founder Russell Peterson, said: “The Team and I are proud to have the opportunity to share the engineering and passion that goes into building these incredible all terrain electric vehicles.

In the driving seat: Graham Simpson says Munro could become a major employer

“It was a pleasure to welcome MSP Graham Simpson to our HQ and show him what Scottish innovation in sustainable transport looks like”.

The first two Munro MK_1 customer vehicles to be hand-built in the brand’s East Kilbride, headquarters in Scotland are Founder Editions.

The first vehicle, a truck, is being constructed to Munro’s Range specification. Endowed with 220kW of power and 600Nm of torque, the Truck offers an estimated 190-mile range and a 2.5-tonne braked towing weight.

The second vehicle, a pick-up, features a 280kW battery, 700NM of torque, 3.5-tonne towing capacity and an estimated range of 190 miles.

With an 82.4kWh battery onboard, the Munro MK_1 can rapidly recharge from 15% to 80% battery capacity in just 36 minutes using a 100kW DC charger. A fully charged battery provides a range of over 190 miles, enabling up to 16 hours of off-road operation on a single charge.