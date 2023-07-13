Marty gives California kids a lesson in robotics

US order

Founder Sandy Enoch with Marty (pic: Terry Murden)

Robotical, the educational robotics company, has secured a six-figure order from the US for its humanoid walking robot.

It marks the single biggest deal for the Edinburgh company since it expanded into North America in 2021.

The largest school district in California is supplying 360 Martys to 32 elementary schools and two new STEAM labs are now learning to code with robotic teaching aid.

Commenting on the order, Hal Speed, head of North America at Robotical, said: “Marty is an extremely versatile resource that enables children from as young as four to learn to code in a fun and engaging way.

“Having seen Marty in action, it seems both teachers and children are all really fired up to learn with Marty.”

Principal of Laguna Niguel elementary, Andrea Meissner, said that when the teachers were being trained “you would have thought they were having a party. If the teachers had that much fun, I thought, so will the kids.”

More than 10,000 Martys have now been sold with resellers across Europe, Africa, Asia and North and South America.

The global education technology market size was valued at $123.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 13.6% from 2023 to 2030 (Grand View Research, Inc). .

The physical product is supported with teaching materials that align to national and regional curricula and complemented by learning activities that enable Marty to be integrated with other areas of the curriculum.

