Cockburn makes move from whisky to water

Water retailer Business Stream has appointed Gail Cockburn as part of a triple appointment to further strengthen its executive leadership team.

Ms Cockburn (pictured) has joined the Edinburgh-based company, having spent close to 20 years with whisky distributor, Edrington UK where she held the post of human resources director.

She is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of People Development and her appointment follows two other key hires in the senior leadership team.

Amanda Scovell has been promoted to director of operations after three years as transformation business lead while Tom Abel has been promoted to director of sales after six years in his previous role as head of commercial development.

Ms Cockburn said: “I’m passionate about the company’s vision to make a positive difference and hope to bring a lot of experience from my previous positions to help guide and shape Business Stream’s already progressive approach to providing an inclusive and supportive environment for its people.”

Jo Dow, chief executive, said: “Gail, Amanda and Tom will all bring immense value to our senior leadership team.”