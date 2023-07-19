Celtic add entertainment veteran Rose to board

New director

Celtic board has been boosted (pic: Terry Murden)

Celtic Football Club has appointed Brian Rose as a non-executive director with immediate effect.

A lifelong Celtic supporter, Mr Rose, 52, is a director of Apple Services in London. He has worked in the entertainment and content industry for over two decades, including roles at market leading music and film companies.

He was managing director of commercial from 2003 to 2016 for Universal Music. Throughout this time, he has been at the forefront of the development of new digital content strategies leading to improved customer experiences and growth for rights holders and creators.