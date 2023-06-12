Miller Homes in ‘substantial’ land purchase deal

Local demand

The former Croy quarry is one of the development sites

Miller Homes has acquired just under 27 acres in the west of Scotland to meet strong demand in the area.

The sites are at Thornly Park, Paisley,where 179 homes will be built on 19.97 acres, and North Lanarkshire where 77 will be part of the wider restoration project of the former Croy Quarry. Both developments will launch later this year.

Andrew McArthur, regional operations director for Miller Homes, said: “This is a substantial land purchase and is a direct result of the ongoing demand for new-build homes in the West of Scotland.

“The latest acquisitions will strengthen our portfolio and meet the demand for housing in the local area. We are looking forward to seeing these developments progress in the coming months.”