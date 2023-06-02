Indigo PR shuts down as ‘journey comes to an end’

Exclusive: agency closes

Jacqui Low: journey’s end

Indigo PR, the Edinburgh-based agency, has closed after owner Jacqui Low and its two directors decided to wind up the business and go their separate ways.

Ms Low set up the agency to specialise in public affairs and crisis management in 1999 after working with the Scottish Office and Scottish Conservative Party. She is said to be concentrating on her other activities.

After spending 23 years with the agency, director Lizzy Lambley has retired, while fellow director Peter Smyth, who was at the agency for 12 years, has moved to a new job.

Ms Lambley said: “We just decided to bring the journey to an end.”

The business had been based in Leith before it moved to shared offices in George Street.

Jacqui Low began working in local radio in Dundee as a broadcaster and media trainer, before spending five years in The Scottish Office as a ministerial press officer.

She moved to Standard Life’s press office before becoming head of communications and research at the Scottish Conservative Party.

She spent two terms on the council of CBI Scotland and became a high profile figure in the football world when she became chairman of Partick Thistle Football Club in July 2019. However, she was ousted after just a year amid reports of an attempted buyout of the club from a Chinese-American consortium.