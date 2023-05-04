Hornby in the driving seat at bus group McGill’s

Transport

McGill’s group, the independently-owned bus firm, has appointed industry executive Alex Hornby as group managing director.

Mr Hornby (pictured), 41, moves to McGill’s group’s Scottish headquarters in Greenock after eight years leading north of England bus operator Transdev Blazefield.

He will report to the McGill’s group board including its chief executive Ralph Roberts and owners Sandy and James Easdale.

McGill’s Group has seen substantial growth in the last two years across Scotland’s central belt with the purchase of Xplore Dundee from National Express in 2021 followed by the acquisition of First Scotland East last year, including the Bright Bus open-top tour operation in Edinburgh.

The company is also growing its strategic partnership with long distance coach operator FlixBus as its network of intercity routes expands across Scotland and the UK.

Mr Roberts said: “Alex’s drive and passion will significantly strengthen the McGill’s group leadership team and ensure that we continue to develop the current business as I focus on our exciting growth plans.”

Mr Hornby said: “The future for our industry is bright if – across both the operator sector and in government – we all grasp the right opportunities and align ourselves to zero carbon, economic growth and congestion-busting agendas that the bus can help to realise.”