Robertson positive amid inflation concern

Construction

Bill Robertson: positive start

Family-owned construction group Robertson has posted a 21% jump in pre-tax profit to £21.5 million for the year to 30 June 2022 from £16.8m in the previous year.

Revenue was up to £594.7m from £566.2m.

The Elgin-based company, chaired by Sir Bill Robertson, employs 2,521 staff across over 120 construction sites and 90 facilities management sites in Scotland and England.

It said: “Our financial year has got off to a positive start but, like many businesses, we continue to manage the ongoing challenges of labour and material shortages and significant material price inflation.”