Update:

Construction

Robertson positive amid inflation concern

| April 3, 2023
Bill Robertson

Bill Robertson: positive start

Family-owned construction group Robertson has posted a 21% jump in pre-tax profit to £21.5 million for the year to 30 June 2022 from £16.8m in the previous year.

Revenue was up to £594.7m from £566.2m.

The Elgin-based company, chaired by Sir Bill Robertson, employs 2,521 staff across over 120 construction sites and 90 facilities management sites in Scotland and England.

It said: “Our financial year has got off to a positive start but, like many businesses, we continue to manage the ongoing challenges of labour and material shortages and significant material price inflation.”

, News, Construction, Property, Scotland, Updates & Results No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

RBS HQ

New deadline for selling NatWest stake

A taxpayer bailout rescued RBS in 2008 A plan to sell down the government’s stakeRead More

Edward-Bruce-and-Kenny-Hogg

CEO change as Bruce Stevenson profits rise

Edward Bruce and successor Kenny Hogg Insurance broker Bruce Stevenson has posted a surge inRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.