Week ahead: M&G, Reach and AMTE Power

Andrea Rossi: first results

Andrea Rossi presents his first set of results as chief executive of M&G, the asset manager and financial planning adviser, on Thursday, amid talk of a bid for the company.

M&G, which was carved out of Prudential in 2019, has substantial operations in Scotland and, as such, is a big contributor to the financial services sector north of the border.

Mr Rossi, an Italian-Swede, could find himself fending off a £5 billion takeover, if rumours of a £5 billion bid come to fruition. Australian financier Macquarie became the latest firm to be linked with the business after rival Schroders revealed that it had considered a bid, but later walked away.

The speculation has seen shareholders in M&G benefit from a 16% uplift this year.

A battery manufacturer whose production base is in Scotland will this week provide an update on its plans for a megafactory in Dundee and its long term aim of building a gigafactory.

AMTE Power, which manufactures in Thurso, is under new management and will make a statement on its strategy alongside interim results on Wednesday.

Its proposed production facility in Dundee will be capable of producing eight million battery cells per annum enabling the company to rapidly scale up cell production.

Reach, the owner of the Daily Record, Mirror, Express and local paper titles across the UK, will announce full-year figures on Tuesday and analysts will be looking for an update on advertising revenue and progress on its cost-saving plans.

Data on the US jobs market on Friday will help indicate whether the US economy is heading for a hard landing and a deep recession, a soft landing and a shallow one, or indeed no recession at all, according to AJ Bell analysts.

This is important because it could dictate the direction and pace of any changes in US interest rates.

Monday 6 March

Half-year results from Craneware

Trading statement from Clarkson

UK purchasing managers’ index for the construction industry

EU retail sales

US factory orders

In Asia, monthly results from semiconductor foundry UMC

In the USA, quarterly results from Ciena

Tuesday 7 March

Full-year results from Fresnillo, Greggs, Reach, Petrofac, STV, H&T and Foxtons

and Halifax UK house price index

Interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia

German factory orders

In Asia, quarterly results from Sea Ltd

In Europe, quarterly results from Lindt, Zalando and HelloFresh

and In the USA, quarterly results from one-time FTSE 100 member Ferguson

Wednesday 8 March

Full-year results from Legal & General, ConvaTec, Hiscox, Darktrace, Restaurant Group, Spirent, Devro, Hill & Smith, IP Group and Bakkavor

and Half-year results from AMTE Power

German retail sales

Interest rate decision from the Bank of Canada

US ADP monthly payrolls survey

US Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS)

US weekly oil inventories

Federal Reserve Beige Book published

In Asia, quarterly results from Cathay Pacific Airlines

In Europe, quarterly results from Thales, Adidas and Continental

and In the USA, quarterly results from Jack Daniel’s distiller Brown-Forman and Campbell Soup

Thursday 9 March

Full-year results from Aviva, Spirax-Sarco, Informa, M&G, Pagegroup and Hammerson

and First-half results from Kier and Endeavour Mining

and Trading statements from DS Smith

Chinese inflation

US Challenger, Gray & Christmas job cuts survey

US weekly unemployment claims

In Asia, quarterly results from JD.com, Ping An Bank, Prada and Swire Pacific

and In Europe, quarterly results from Deutsche Post, Leonardo and Hugo Boss

and In the USA, quarterly results from Gap

Friday 10 March

Full-year results from Robert Walters

Trading statement from Berkeley Group

UK GDP growth

UK industrial, manufacturing and construction output

Interest rate decision from the Bank of Japan

In Asia, monthly results from the world’s largest semiconductor foundry, TSMC

In Europe, quarterly results from Daimler Truck



