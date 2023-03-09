Labour plans battery plants as UK ‘losing the race’

Investment pledge

Electric vehicles need investment in infrastructure

Labour has unveiled plans for eight battery gigafactories to support the electric vehicle industry to prevent the UK falling further behind other countries.

It says the plan will support £30 billion in growth in the UK and power more than 1.8m cars and is announced as the US and Europe surge ahead with investment to secure the jobs of the future.

On a visit to Warwick Manufacturing Group, which invests in skills and innovation in the EV industry, three members of the party will call on the Conservatives to back the plan.

Louise Haigh, Ed Miliband and Jonathan Reynolds – Labour’s Transport, Net Zero and Business chiefs – will warn that, under the Conservatives, the UK risks “losing the race to build the electric vehicle revolution here in Britain”.

They note that Jaguar Land Rover may locate battery production in Spain without support for capacity in the UK and the chief executive of Make UK has warned that because of the government’s lack of strategy the industry “is in the last chance saloon”.

New research by Labour shows the UK will have one-tenth of the battery capacity of Germany by 2025, and one-thirtieth of the United States.

Labour would sit the gigafactories in the West Midlands, the North East, the North West, and the South West as part of the party’s Green Prosperity Pledge.

It would accelerate the roll-out of public charging points to make it more appealing to own an electric car.

The plan coincides with the troubles experienced by Britishvolt and a separate plan by AMTE Power to scale up its battery production in Thurso and to transform its proposed megafactory in Dundee into a gigafactory.