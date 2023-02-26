United launch manager search after Fox exit

Tannadice turmoil

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Exit: Liam Fox

Dundee United are searching for their third manager of the season after Liam Fox departed by mutual consent.

Just days after owner Mark Ogren said he had “no plans to make immediate changes”, the Tannadice club parted company with head coach Fox, who stepped up from assistant to replace the sacked Jack Ross in September.

He won just six games of his 22 in charge and the 4-0 defeat to fellow-strugglers Ross County at the weekend proved the catalyst for change.

United are currently rooted to the foot of the Premiership, four points behind the Staggies and Kilmarnock, although they do have a game in hand.

A club statement said: “The board would like to thank Liam for all his efforts and professionalism.

“An announcement as to a new head coach will be made in the near future and we will make no further statement at this time.”

Supporters who had made the long trip north on Saturday only to see their side swept aside by County chanted for Ogren, sporting director Tony Asghar and Fox all to leave.