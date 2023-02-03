Ministers deny failing to pass on support funding

Package row

Becky Lumsden claimed ministers were letting down Scottish businesses (pic: Terry Murden)

Holyrood ministers have dismissed claims that they are not passing on hundreds of millions of pounds in business support funding from Westminster.

Spa owner Becky Lumsden said £2.1 billion in business rates discounts for the retail, leisure and hosptality sector announced in the Autumn Statement should have led to £230m of support for Scottish businesses.

“This support is designed to help hundreds of small businesses get back on their feet after COVID create jobs, pay other taxes and contribute to the growth of the Scottish economy,” said the owner of Pure Spa & Beauty in a social media post.

“The Scottish Government have decided that Scottish businesses do not need/deserve this money and so they are not passing this business support on to any business in Scotland.”

But the government dismissed the claims, and insisted that it is allocating all the funding made available.

“This claim is highly misleading – the reality is that we are delivering support packages for Scottish businesses that are not available elsewhere in the UK,” said a government spokesperson.

“Our 2023-24 Scottish Budget delivers the number one ask of businesses, which was to freeze the poundage, which means that – far from failing to pass on consequentials – this has come at a forecast cost of £308 million, in contrast with only £169 million of consequentials received for the equivalent policy in England.

“Scotland has the lowest poundage in the UK for the fifth year in a row and over 95% of non-domestic properties are already liable for a lower property tax rate than anywhere else in the UK.

“Our rates package is estimated to be worth £744 million and also means around half of properties in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors in Scotland will pay no rates in 2023-24 due to the most generous Small Business Bonus Scheme relief in the UK.”