Hammell and McCall pay ultimate price for defeat

Managers out

By a Daily Business sports reporter |

Steven Hammell: out after 26 games

Steven Hammell was fired by Motherwell after a limp performance saw the steelmen dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Raith Rovers of the Championship.

It marked the end of a 24-year association with the Lanarkshire club to the club which led to 583 appearances.

However, lasted just 26 games as a manager and his departure came just days after chief executive Alan Burrows was confirmed in the same role at Aberdeen.

The sense of disarray at Fir Park is raising fears the club’s place in the top flight since 1985 is now in doubt.

Stuart Kettlewell, who was appointed Motherwell’s lead development coach in October last year, has been appointed interim coach.

Also out of a job was Partick Thistle’s Ian McCall who was shown the door despite seeing his team lose narrowly in a controversial cup tie at Ibrox.

Rangers prevailed 3-2, scoring the winner late in a game most notable for Ibrox chief Michael Beale instructing his players to allow Thistle to score an unopposed equaliser.

Thistle players were furious when Rangers went 2-1 up after they had agreed to return possession following treatment for an injury.

Stop what you're doing right now and watch this! 🤯



Malik Tillman gives Rangers the lead in controversial circumstances which infuriates the visitors 😠



Michael Beale then steps in and orders his side to allow Partick Thistle to score 👏🔵#ScottishCup | @ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/iUOtLalNGO — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) February 12, 2023

Commenting on his decision to allow Thistle to score, Beale said:” “I don’t want us to win a football game on a misunderstanding and it was a misunderstanding.

“It would’ve been the wrong thing to do. I’ve got high standards but the club I work for has got high standards as well and as Rangers Football Club, we’re in a better place tonight that we did that.

“It’s not an easy thing to do, trust me. We won the game, we won the game in the right way.”