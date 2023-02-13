Firms pay more, hire fewer | Blue chips open higher

Markets: Live

8.30am: London rises

The FTSE 100 shrugged off concerns over the flatlining economy and rising interest rates to tick up 25 points to 7,907.21.

Firms pay rises, but hiring falls

Companies plan to cut hiring although a shortage of workers means they are willing to pay record salaries for the staff they need.

A report from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development found the typical UK employer is planning to raise pay by 5% – the highest since records began in 2012.

More than half of firms intend to recover their costs by raising prices, which will set alarm bells ringing among those trying to control inflation.

7am: Iomart adviser

Glasgow-based cloud computing firm Iomart has appointed Investec Bank as the company’s nominated adviser and sole broker with immediate effect.

Global markets

UK banking results are published this week with Barclays, NatWest and Standard Chartered issuing statements.

Economic data in the week includes keenly watched US and UK inflation figures, on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Stock markets were mostly lower in Asia this morning. The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was down 0.9%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.7%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.5%.

Brent oil was trading at $85.49 a barrel early today, lower than $86.41 late Friday.