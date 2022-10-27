Update:

Bank earnings

Lloyds profits fall as inflation boosts bad debt

| October 27, 2022
Uberior House, Lloyds
Lloyds Banking Group has seen a jump in bad debt

Lloyds Banking Group, owner of Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows and Halifax, saw quarterly profits fall ahead of a potential rise in loan defaults.

Pre-tax profit came in at £1.5 billion for July-September, below the £1.8 billion average forecast and down on £2bn in the same period last year. Net income rose 12% to £13bn on the back of surging interest rates.

The UK-focused bank, which is also Britain’s biggest mortgage provider, reported a jump in bad debt charges to £668m, taking the total for the nine months to date this financial year to £1.045bn.

It now expects net interest margin, a key measure of the difference between lending and savings rates, to be above 2.9%, compared with 2.84% in the year-to-date.

“The current environment is concerning for many people and we are committed to maintaining support for our customers,” said Lloyds CEO Charlie Nunn.

… more follows

, News, Finance & Law, Scotland, UK, Updates & Results No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Senedd

Scots left to ponder as Wales launches energy firm

Nicola Sturgeon has launched her energy advice agency five years after promising a publicly-owned generatorRead More

Petrol-price-2022-06-07

Shell profits double but fall from record high

Shell posted third quarter profits of $9.45 billion, slightly above forecast, and more than doubleRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.