Hardies buys quantity surveyor BDG Thomson Gray

Consultancy acquired

Danny McArthur and Shirley Thomson

Hardies Property & Construction Consultants has acquired long-established Aberdeen-based quantity surveying practice BDG Thomson Gray.

The acquisition bolsters Hardies’ service offering in the northeast, where it did not have a QS department.

Founded in 1885, BDG Thomson Gray is one of the oldest quantity surveying practices in Scotland.

BDG Thomson Gray owner Shirley Thomson will become a partner in Hardies with responsibility for running its quantity surveying department in Aberdeen. She will also head its dispute resolution department. Ms Thomson is appointed to the RICS chairman’s panel of adjudicators.

Hardies’ senior partner, Danny McArthur, said: “We have witnessed continued growth in our Aberdeen office over recent years. This deal strengthens our position in the northeast of Scotland and provides additional local support to our and BDG Thomson Gray’s clients.

“Shirley coming on board significantly increases our service offering in dispute services which was an area identified in our growth plan. A well-known figure in the Aberdeen area, we are delighted to have Shirley join our team.”

Ms Thomson added: “We regard this deal as a tremendous opportunity that enables us to expand the range of projects we can undertake for existing and new clients.”

The acquisition follows Hardies’ announcement earlier this year of an ambitious expansion strategy that has seen it open three offices across in Belfast, Leeds, and London, which take its office network to 13.