Law

Mitchell returns to Shepherd and Wedderburn

September 11, 2022

Fraser Mitchell has re-joined Shepherd and Wedderburn as a partner in the planning team.

Mr Mitchell (pictured), who trained at Shepherd and Wedderburn and spent a number of years in the planning team, returns to the firm from Shoosmiths, where he led the planning and environment team in Scotland, advising on all aspects of planning, roads, and compulsory purchase law.

Andrew Blain, Shepherd and Wedderburn’s Managing Partner, said: “Fraser is a highly regarded planning lawyer whose breadth of specialist knowledge will be invaluable to our clients.”

Mr Mitchell said: “I am excited to be returning as a p[artner to Shepherd and Wedderburn. I am looking forward to playing my part in the firm’s growth plans.”

