Former tyre factory site acquired for development

Land deal

Site of former Continental Tyres factory

A property business is preparing to develop the site of a former tyre factory on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

GSS Developments, run by Paul and Tim Stevenson, has paid an undisclosed sum for the 61.5-acre site at Newbridge formerly occupied by Continental Tyres.

The expansive brownfield site has remained derelict since the factory closed in 1999 and now presents an opportunity for residential or commercial development.

Commenting on the purchase, which was assisted by corporate law firm Dickson Minto, Paul Stevenson of GSS Developments said: “This well-known site sits within easy reach of Edinburgh Airport and is well connected to the roads network especially the M8, M9 and M90.

“We are pleased to be playing a part in its next chapter and are currently exploring options as to how best to maximise its potential.”

Ryden advised GSS Developments on the acquisition.