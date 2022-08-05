North Sea plan
Rosebank field to be powered by renewables
Energy industry trade body Offshore Energies UK has given its backing to plans by Equinor and its partners to progress a major oil and gas field on the UK continental shelf (UKCS).
Rosebank Field, which lies about 81 miles north-west of Shetland, is predicted to produce 69,000 barrels of oil per day – roughly 8% of the UK’s entire output between 2026 and 2030.
It would also produce about 44 million cubic feet of gas per day in its first 10 years – enough to supply the whole of Aberdeen.
Significantly in the current energy debate, Equinor and project partners will invest around £80 million up front to ensure it is one of the first powered by renewable electricity.
This would mean reduced reliance on gas-powered generators and so would mean lower CO2 emissions from oil and gas production.
Equinor is considering a range of options to power the development including using offshore windfarms, as well as running cables to shore.
The development could play an important role in establishing the infrastructure necessary for the electrification of all oil and gas operations west of Shetland.
The development would also have economic benefits. If approved Rosebank is predicted by Equinor to create £8.1 billion of direct investment of which £6.3 billion could go to UK-based businesses. In excess of 1,600 jobs are estimated to be directly employed in the development of the project at the height of the construction phase in Q2 2025.
The Rosebank field, discovered in 2004 and named after a variety of Scotch malt whisky, lies in the Atlantic where the ocean depth is about 3,500 ft. The oil and gas field lies another 9,000 ft under the seabed.
Ross Dornan, OEUK’s energy market intelligence manager, said: “Rosebank is an exciting development that could set new standards for the UK offshore industry in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
“The electrification of oil and gas production is a vital step in meeting the industry’s commitment to cutting emissions by 50% by 2030.”
A socioeconomic study by Wood Mackenzie and Voar Energy, commissioned by Equinor, has estimated that, over its lifetime, Rosebank will generate £24 billion of gross added value – meaning direct, indirect and induced economic benefits.
Deirdre Michie, OEUK’s chief executive, said: “The development of Rosebank will benefit UK energy security and the whole Scottish economy.
“In human terms it will generate many hundreds of jobs, support training and boost the development of the regional supply chain. The people employed in this project will also develop engineering and other skills essential for the expansion of offshore wind and other low-carbon energies.”