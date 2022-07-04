PwC appoints equity partners and directors

Accountancy

New partners: Kenny Munro, Katrina Hallpike, Ross Marshall and Stuart Copland

PwC has appointed equity partners in Scotland, alongside eight directors, among a total of 240 promotions across the country.

The admission of Katrina Hallpike, Ross Marshall, Kenny Munro and Stuart Copland – all of whom were directors in the Scotland firm – reflects significant investment in the scale of the practice.

New directors are Alison Smith in Aberdeen; Glasgow-based Andy Blundell and Laura McIntyre; and Edinburgh-based Moyra Anne Vipond, Matthew Cooper, Mark Hill, Emily Thomas and James Dean.

Jason Morris, regional leader for PwC Scotland, said: “Not only is it fantastic to welcome four new faces into the partnership in Scotland as well as eight new directors, it’s also wonderful to see so many of our people being promoted into new roles across our offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, across all grades.”

PwC UK has promoted 77 partners from 1 July. The promotions are in addition to 22 partners promoted in January, taking the total of new partner promotions this year to 99. Some 30% of new partners are based outside London, compared with 24% last year. The promotions cover each of PwC’s core services – Audit, Consulting, Deals, Risk and Tax.